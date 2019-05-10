In the aftermath of the invasion of the Senate chamber by hoodlums, last year, a resolution of the House of Representatives, for the prosecution of senator representing Delta Central, Ovie Omo-Agege and six others, for alleged treasonable felony and theft of the Senate mace, among other offences, has re-echoed.

The House wants the police to conclude investigation into the incidence so that prosecution can commence.

Lawmakers had, at the Committee of the Whole, adopted the report of the National Assembly Joint Ad-hoc Committee which investigated the senate invasion while it was in session and carted away the mace, which is the symbol of authority of the parliament.

Hoodlums invaded the senate chamber on April 18, 2018, disrupted proceedings and made away with the mace, after injuring a Sergeant-at-Arms who tried to resist them.

The Green Chamber held that Omo-Agege, and six others, during the invasion, allegedly obstructed and assaulted officers of the National Assembly, who were performing their duties, in contravention of Section 14(1)(C) of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act.

The section stated: “Any member of a legislative House who assaults or obstructs any officer of the legislative House while in the execution of his duty shall be guilty of contempt of the legislative.”

The joint committee, which was co-chaired by Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah and Chairman, House Committee on Health Institutions, Hon. Betty Apiafi, had recommended “the immediate suspension of senator Ovie Omo-Agege for 180 legislative sitting days, in line with section 14(2) of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2017.

“The immediate prosecution of senator Omo-Agege and six other suspects for treasonable felony, assault occasioning harm, conspiracy to steal and actual theft of the mace, the symbol of authority of the parliament.”

The House recommendation continued: “Senator Omo-Agege (should) be prosecuted for incitement and breach of the peace in the chamber of the Senate and contempt ex-facie.

“The prosecution of senator Omo-Agege and the six others for obstructing and assaulting officers of the National Assembly in the course of their duty contrary to section 14 (1) (C) of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act.”

The joint Ad-hoc committee further recommended “that the management of the National Assembly should, as a matter of urgency, review the existing security operational procedure and indeed the entire security architecture, with a view to improving the capacity of the sergeants-at-arms to enable them to lead in providing security and encouraging synergy among other agencies to assist in complimentary roles and introduce electronic gate screening mechanisms with capacity to automatically process authorised persons to gain access into and out of the National Assembly Complex.

“That members should accord the security operatives the required courtesy and cooperation to enable them discharge their responsibilities effectively and efficiently’’

“Commend the House of Representatives, the international community, the press/media and other well-meaning individuals and groups for their show of support on the side of senate when democracy was threatened.”

It also recommended “special compensation for the staff of the senate chamber, namely Sandra Davou, Chuks Egemuka and Hussani Yari as well as Timothy Omale and Jacob James Idoko of the House of Representatives chamber, who did their best to retrieve the mace but were overpowered by the thugs.”

The committee also commended the Deputy Senate President and the entire senate for refusing to be intimidated by the invasion and upholding their oath of office, as prescribed in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

Also, the House resolved to probe the rising incidence of kidnapping, killings and other violent crimes across the country, as well as reconsideration of constitution amendment, so as to explore options for effective policing of communities in the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Hon. Emeka Azubogo, on the killing of policemen on duty at the Galadimawa area of the Federal Capital Territory on July 2, 2018.

Azubogo had, in his motion, expressed worry that the killings called to question the internal security management securing life and property of the citizens by the government as provided in the 1999 constitution (as amended).