There was jubilation in Enugu North senatorial district of Enugu State, yesterday, as senator representing the district, Chukwuka Utazi, formally announced his decision not to contest in the forthcoming Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary and the general election to pave way for the smooth and peaceful emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in the 10th National Assembly.

Senator Utazi who addressed delegates from Enugu North senatorial district and other stakeholders said he did not purchase the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to give Ugwuanyi, who he described as our leader and brother maximum support.

The federal lawmaker added amid jubilation that the decision was also to promote the existing peace in Enugu North in particular and Enugu State in general.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Senator Utazi reassured Ugwuanyi that the PDP family in Enugu North and the entire people of the district are solidly behind him and his political decisions in respect of choice of candidates during the forthcoming party primaries, saying: “We will follow our brother and leader; we are going to be behind you; and pray that God will guide to take these decisions”.

“We are here to give you reassurance that it is ordained by God that you do the things you are supposed to do. We are here to also reassure that you have our backing. Our case is not just political. The followership and backing are also spiritual. And you have our spiritual backing too. We are going to continue this support at the voting level during the general elections”, Senator Utazi said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The pronouncement by Sen. Utazi not to contest the senatorial seat elicited jubilation among party faithful at the meeting, prompting the State Deputy Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Innocent Ezeoha to, on behalf of the people, thank Senator Utazi for his sportsmanship and sacrifice in declaring his support for the governor’s senatorial bid.

Earlier, while addressing the PDP faithful comprising members of the national and state Assemblies from Enugu North, the six council chairmen, members of the State EXCO from the zone and all the principal officers of the PDP at the Local Government and ward levels, the Zonal Chairman (Enugu North Senatorial District), Nze Michael Onyeze, disclosed that the essence of the meeting, which was attended by Gov. Ugwuanyi, was to appreciate the governor for his remarkable achievements in Enugu North in particular and the state in general in spite of the nation’s economic challenges and the state’s limited resources.

He noted that the appreciation was informed by the outcome of the assessment tour of infrastructural projects executed by the governor, including completed and ongoing landmark projects, stressing that “No government has done what your (Ugwuanyi’s) government has done in the rural areas”.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The PDP Zonal Chairman stated that the meeting was equally for the party delegates from Enugu North Senatorial District to renew their stance and reassure Ugwuanyi of their total support for his choice of party candidates for the State House of Assembly, National Assembly, governorship and presidential seats.