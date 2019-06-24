Olu Onemola has stepped down from his position as special assistant to the senate president on New Media.

Onemola was appointed by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on June 19. He held same position when he worked for former senate president, Bukola Saraki, Lawan’s predecessor.

However, his appointment in Lawan’s senate presidency and that of others who worked for Saraki sparked controversy.

In an internal memo to Lawan, seen by TheCable, yesterday, Onemola said he would want to be excused “from taking up this national assignment because of the controversy it has generated. As an individual who prides myself in always setting a high standard and significant precedents I feel honoured to have been asked to fill this vital role in the service of our great country.

“I thank you sir, for the offer to continue on to serve and promote the work of the Ninth Senate of the Federal Republic which I am sure is home out of your patriotic desire to serve the Nigerian people.

“However, at this time, given my personal antecedents, and the controversy that this has generated, I would respectfully like to be excused from taking up this national assignment. It is my hope that whoever does fill this role, builds upon what we have started in terms of opening up the activities of the Nigerian Senate to the public. I will be ready and available in whatever way to give my recommendations if and when requested as the new team begins its work.”