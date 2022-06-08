Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abdullahi’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Muhammad Jamil Gulma, confirmed the defection, yesterday.

“Abdullahi will today by 9am leave Abuja for Kebbi and proceed to Kamba Local Government Area to formally declare for PDP and to possibly indicate his interest to contest his present seat,” Gulma said.

Yahaya had participated in the APC’s Kebbi governorship primary, where he was reported to have scored zero votes.

He had since rejected its outcome and described it as a child’s play. It was learnt that his defection might not be unconnected with the governorship primary and many failed truces by the national leadership of the APC.

