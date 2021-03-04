From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Senate Leader Yahyah Abdullahi, representing Kebbi North, has distributed 650 pumping machines to farmers in six local government areas of his constituency for dry season farming.

Abdullahi, who distributed the items through the chairmen of the councils in Argungu on Thursday, stated that the gesture was part of his contributions to complement federal and state government’s efforts to ensure food security in the country.

The benefiting local government areas include Argungu, Arewa, Augie, Dandi, Bagudo and, Suru.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony Abdullahi, represented by the Chairman of Malamawa Kabi Youths Foundation, Alhaji Danlatu Abubakar, urged the farmers to use the items judiciously and refrain from selling it.

‘Today, the Senate Leader is distributing 100 water pumping machines to each local government areas in his constituency. The local government areas are Argungu, Dandi, Arewa, Suru, Augie and Bagudo,’ said Abubakar.

‘Each of them is getting 100 machines each except Argungu which is getting 150 pieces. The Senate Leader had also gave out the same items to other stakeholders before now. The purpose of giving out these items is to complement the efforts of federal and Kebbi State governments to sustain food security in the country.

‘I urge all the beneficiaries to use these agriculture tools very well for the purpose they were distributed for. They should not sell it and by, God’s grace, the Senate Leader will do more for them,’ he added.

Speaking on behalf of APC Chairmen in the six local government areas in the constituency, Alhaji Hassan Maikwado, who is also the APC Chairman of Bagudo Local Government Area, commended the gesture of the Senate leader.

He added that the senatorial district is expecting more of such gestures from their representatives to sustain the dividends of democracy the people of the areas have been enjoying.

The ceremony was also attended by the former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Bello Dantani.