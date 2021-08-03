By Chinelo Obogo

Seventeen former governors representing 15.6 per cent of the 109-member ninth senate have sponsored a total of 84 bills.

In a midterm score card report compiled by Order Paper, former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun who represents Ogun Central, sponsored 15 bills, the highest number so far. Trailing Amosun with seven bills each are Abudulahi Adamu, Nasarawa West; Theordore Orji, Abia Central; Gabriel Suswam, Benue North East; Rochas Okorocha, Imo West and Kashim Shetimma, Borno Central.

Senators Adamu and Orji maintained their records of seven bills each at the first year, while others improved in their number of bills.

With the victory of former Governor Seriake Dickson who represents Bayelsa West, the number of former governors rose to 17 from 16, who were inaugurated on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Dickson has sponsored four bills, while former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, Abia North also a first time lawmaker has sponsored four bills.

Tanko Almakura, Nasarawa South, sponsored five bills, Wamakko Aliyu, Sokoto North, who had five bills in the first year, sponsored one more bill to make it six, while Sam Egwu, Ebonyi North has five bills to his credit.

Senators Gaidam Ibrahim,APC, Yobe East, Danjuma Goje, Gombe Central and Adamu Aliero, Kebbi Central all have two bills each. Former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani has maintained his first year record of one bill, while former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekerau, Kano Central,sponsored one bill in two years.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.