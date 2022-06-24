From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda, has led the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Senate for a meeting with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Also in attendance were the Senate Minority Whip, Chukwuka Utazi, Deputy Minority Leader, Shuaibu Lau, Deputy Minority Leader, Danjuma La’ah, and Barry Mpigi.

Aduda led the PDP caucus on the visit two days after assuming leadership.

The meeting was held at the Rumuepirikom home of Governor Wike, in Ohio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Sun gathered that the senators arrived at the governor’s residence by 3:10 pm, and immediately went into a closed doors meeting with Governor Wike.

It was also learnt that the visitors left about 6pm without giving an inkling of the nature of their meeting.

The lawmakers’ visit came barely 24 hours after the visits by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

Obi and Mohammed’s separate visits were at the same venue (Wike’s private residence) and there was no media coverage of any of the visits.

Governor Dave Umahi and former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had earlier visited Rivers governor.

Also, former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe, was on a visit to Governor Wike at his Rumuepirikom country home, yesterday.

Similarly, the purpose of the meetings was not made public.