Fred Itua, Abuja

Plans by the national working committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to alter its principal officers’ list ahead of Tuesday’s resumption of the Senate, has created crisis in the party.

According to reports, the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, has concluded plans to swap Senator Clifford Ordia who represents Edo Central for the position of Senate deputy whip and replace him with Senator Sahabi Yau from Zamfara.

Earlier in the month in Abuja, Enyinnaya Abaribe emerged as Senate minority leader.

Similarly, Emmanuel Bwacha, who represents Taraba South Senatorial District also emerged as deputy minority leader.

Also, Philip Aduda, who represents the Federal Capital Territory emerged as the minority whip. Odia emerged as the Senate deputy minority whip. The four ranking senators were elected by their colleagues at a meeting with PDP leaders.

In an interview with newsmen, Edo State secretary of the PDP, Mr. Felix Imoisili, warned of the consequences of shortchanging the state by the national leadership of the party.

He said with the governorship elections coming up in the state, the party needed everyone to be on board and not to create unnecessary bad blood.

He said their rejection of plans by the party’s leadership in Abuja to make the changes, has been communicated to Secondus. He said: “It is unfair to even consider taking that position from Edo State. Edo State PDP has made its position known to the national chairman of the party. We are against it and it will not stand. We reject it completely.

“In Edo state, the PDP has no position and we see this position as a moral booster for our people as we prepare for the governorship election next year. To take it away is unacceptable. It will have its consequences.

“During the last presidential elections, Edo state gave Atiku the votes. The PDP won the election, despite the fact that the national chairman of APC is from here.

“We have an APC governor and all the local governments are manned by APC members. To take away the only position we can celebrate will be dangerous.” Other PDP leaders in the state, said there will be repercussions if the planned decision is not jettisoned. They argued that plans by the party to win the next governorship election in the state could be frustrated by aggrieved members over the planned swap. According to sources familiar with the development, party leaders in the state are expected to meet today, Sunday, where a formal petition will be drafted and sent to the national secretariat of the party.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbodiyan, in a chat, said issues raised would be addressed by the party.