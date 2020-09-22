Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has said his position in the upper legislative chamber has offered him an opportunity to fight injustice in the country.

Abaribe, who made the remarks while thanking poets from University of Nigeria Nsukka for writing a book on him titled: “Ala Asaala, Silhouette of Abaribe,” said during his travails as Deputy Governor of Abia State in 2000, the late Oba of Lagos, Adeyinka Oyekan invited him to Lagos and gave him the title of Alasela, meaning successful person, which was coined by his people from the East end to Ala Asaala, meaning, enlargement of coast.

“Since then, it has been successful endeavours for me and enlargement of coast politically, having been in the Senate since 2007 till date and even minority leader , paving way for me to speak to Nigerians on critical issues and join other stakeholders in putting things aright,” he said.

He added that the literary work used in depicting his little contributions to the Nigerian society by African Spontanists Movement (ASM) will spur him to do more for advancement of his society and humanity generally.

“The message you the poets from University of Nigeria, Nsukka, convey to me through this literary work , is far more profound and will serve as required tonic for me in the service to humanity and God,” he stressed.

Leader of the literary team, Uchechukwu Chigbu, while presenting the book, said the literary work is not a biography which may end up in the archive but poetry, which will outlive the writers and the person honoured with it.