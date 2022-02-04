From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna Central (APC) has described his purported suspension as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions as fake and laughable.

The lawmaker wrote in one of his verified social media handles that it became necessary for him to set the record straight especially as he has been carrying his committee members along since he was made the chairman.

“My attention has been drawn to a concocted, mischievous and badly crafted fake news circulating on social media platforms insinuating that the Senate Committee on Finance is set to suspend me as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions.

“I would have ignored this patently laughable and contradictory hatchet job but for the fact that the undiscerning may fall for this deception if the facts are not put straight.

“In their haste to execute their devilish agenda, they failed to get their facts right. I chair the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, not the Senate Committee on Finance. My Committee is a united family. We have over the past two and half years collectively discharged our functions and responsibilities harmoniously.

“Our committee is regarded in the Senate as one of the most innovative and impactful committees. We have made tremendous contributions to the stabilization of the banking sector and our economic recovery efforts.

“Since mI assumed office as Chairman, I have adopted the inclusive and participatory approach. I have been transparent and accountable to members. We have been forthright in carrying out our oversight functions. We have however always strived to forge partnerships with relevant financial institutions to grow and develop our economy.

“To demonstrate the unity and solidarity among members of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, we sat together at the Constitutional Review Roundtable which was held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, today. We exchanged notes and agreed on many positions. That is how we have always worked in the Committee. The idea of disunity or attempt to move against the Chairman only exists in the imagination of mischief-makers.

“I am aware that the news of the so-called “suspension” is the handiwork of political forces bent on degrading my political stature and positioning themselves for higher office. They are mistaken. My performance in the Senate is unassailable. My link with my constituents is unbreakable. The Leadership of the Senate and my distinguished colleagues have total faith and belief in my abilities. My further progress in politics is in the hands of God. No amount of fake news can stop what has been divinely ordained.