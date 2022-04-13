From Kenneth Udeh Abuja

THE Senate, yesterday, passed for first reading, a bill to reduce extreme poverty, safeguard vulnerable groups, implement social protection systems and measures in the country, through the establishment of a social welfare service.

The proposed legislation is titled: “An act to establish the social welfare service to reduce extreme poverty among the vulnerable groups and implement social protection systems and measures in Nigeria and for related matters ( SB.984).”

Further details of the bill sponsored by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu reveals that the proposed social welfare service would be a department domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

The bill also seeks to establish a welfare service department in all branches of the ministry of humanitarian affairs across the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

The bill also seeks to formulate social welfare programmes periodically to address the chronic poverty in rural and urban areas and engage in schemes that would elevate poor people from poverty.