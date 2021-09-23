From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, passed the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) ahead of the expected presentation of the 2022 Appropriations bill to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The passage of the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework followed the consideration and exhaustive deliberation of a report by the joint committees on Finance; Local and Foreign Debts; Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions; Petroleum Resources (Upstream); Downstream Petroleum Sector and Gas.

The joint committee report was presented by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, who chairs the Finance Committee.

The chamber during consideration of the report gave its nod to the Federal Government’s revenue projection of N8.36 trillion; and proposed expenditure of N13.98 trillion. It also approved the daily crude oil production of 1.88mbpd, 2.23mbpd, and 2.22mbpd for 2022, 2023 and 2024, particularly “in view of average 1.93mbpd over the last 3 years and the fact that a very conservative oil output benchmark has been adopted for the medium term in order to ensure greater budget realism.”

The Senate in its recommendations approved the benchmark oil price of USD$57 per barrel; adopted the Exchange Rate of N410.15/US$ by the Executive for 2022-2024 and gave its nod to the projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 4.20%; as well as 13% inflation rate. It also approved fiscal deficit of N5.62 trillion; new borrowings of N4.89 trillion – an amount which includes Foreign and Domestic borrowing – subject to the provision of details of the borrowing plan to the National Assembly, parameters such as Statutory transfers totaling N613.4 billion; Debt Service estimate of N3.12 trillion; sinking fund to the tune of N292 billion; pension, gratuities and retirees benefits of N567 billion.

Out of the Aggregate Federal Government’s expenditure of N13.98 trillion, the upper chamber approved N6.12 trillion for total recurrent (Non-debt); N3.47 trillion as personnel cost for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs); N3.26 trillion for capital expenditure (exclusive transfers); N350 billion special intervention (recurrent) and N10 billion for special intervention (capital).

It recommended that the fiscal deficit estimate of N5.62 trillion also be sustained due to the Federal Government’s conservative approach to target setting and its determination to improve collection efficiency of major revenue generating agencies and called on the Salaries and Wages Commission to review the salary structure of all MDAs in other to come up with a new salary structure that will reflect the true financial position of the Agencies.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.