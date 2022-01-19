From Fred Itua, Abuja

One month after President Muhammadu Buhari rejected the 2021 Electoral Amendment Bill over the removal of indirect primaries, the Senate on Wednesday passed an amended version.

The passage by the Senate followed its decision to rescind the affected clause of the Bill as passed and recommitted same to the Committee of the Whole for consideration.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Section 84(2) of the controversial Bill, which was rejected by President Buhari, had replaced Section 87(2) of the existing Act of 2010. The rejected Bill makes it mandatory that all party primaries be done by means of direct primaries.