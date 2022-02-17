A bill, sponsored by former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, was read a third time and passed at plenary of the upper legislative chamber, yesterday.

Ekweremadu had, while leading the debate preceding the second reading of the Bill in 2021, argued that the “Federal University of Agriculture, Mpu, Enugu State Establishment Bill, 2021,” was in tandem with the Federal Government’s efforts to boost agriculture.

He equally drawn the attention of the Senate to the fact that Enugu West remained the only senatorial district in the state without a university.

According to the senator, the Federal University of Agriculture, Mpu, when established, would not only boost human capital development in the South East, serving particularly Enugu, Ebonyi, and Anambra states, but would also serve as additional impetus to the Federal Government’s quest for agricultural revolution, food security, and economic diversification.