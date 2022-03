From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

The Nigerian Senate has just passed a bill that mandates the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or Governors to submit the names of persons nominated as Ministers or Commissioners within Thirty days of taking the Oath of Office for Confirmation by the Senate or State House of Assembly; and for Related Matters”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Bill numbered 45 was passed following a majority of votes which it gathered out of 94 senators who registered to vote electronically.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.