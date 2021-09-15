The Senate has passed a bill seeking to establish the Federal University Teaching Hospital in Lafia, Nasarawa state.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Tanko Al-Makura (APC- Nasarawa) was passed at plenary on Wednesday, following presentation and consideration of the report of the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary).

Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC-Kwara), while presenting the report, said the bill to establish the Federal University of Lafia Teaching Hospital was conceived given the precarious health conditions faced by residents.

In a related development, the Senate also passed a bill to amend the University Teaching Hospitals (Reconstitution of Boards) Act.

The passage also followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary).

Oloriegbe said that the bill seeks to amend the first schedule to the principal act to include the University Teaching Hospital, Lafia and Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital.

Senate also at plenary passed for second reading , a bill seeking to establish the Federal College of Education, Kaiama, Kwara State

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Sadiq Suleiman (APC-Kwara).

President of Senate Ahmad Lawan, after the bill was considered, referred it to the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND for further legislative input and urged the committee to present its report in four weeks.

Senate thereafter, adjourned plenary to Sept 21.(NAN)

