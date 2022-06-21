The Senate on Tuesday at plenary passed for concurrence, the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund Bill 2022.

Also passed were three other bills to establish the Institute of Credit Administration; Federal University of Agriculture and Entrepreneurship, Saki; and Repeal and Re-enact the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria Act.

The bills were sponsored by the Deputy Senate Leader, Sen. Ajayi Boroffice (APC-Ondo).

The four bills for concurrence, from the House of Representatives, were all passed after a clause-by-clause considerations.(NAN)