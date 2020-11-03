Lukman Olabiyi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday asked the Federal High Court, Lagos to dismiss a suit seeking to disqualify its candidate, Tokunbo Abiru, from the by-election to fill the Lagos East Senatorial seat.

Abiru is vying to replace Senator Bayo Osinowo, who died on June 15, over alleged complications of the Coronavirus.

His eligibility is being challenged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, who are first and second plaintiffs respectively.

The PDP and Gbadamosi are praying for Abiru’s disqualification on the grounds that he allegedly has two Permanent Voters cards, and that he is neither from, nor registered to vote in the Lagos East Senatorial District.

When the case was called, counsel to the APC Mr Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, urged Justice Chuka Obiozor to dismiss the PDP’s suit on the ground that the suit is incompetent, among others, adding that it was statute barred.

He informed the court that he had filed a counter affidavit and preliminary objection establishing that the case is statute barred.

Responding, PDP counsel Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN informed the court that he had filed an Originating Motion but needed to file a response to the defendant’s preliminary objection.

Justice Obiozor adjourned further proceedings till November 16.