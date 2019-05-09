Fred Itua, Abuja

Hundreds of youth on the platform of the North West wing of Coalition of Northern Youth Organisation, have organised a peaceful rally, calling on Danjuma Goje to declare for the Senate presidency of the 9th National Assembly.

The youth carrying various banners including, “Goje for 9th Senate,”, “Goje best for next level,” among others, described him as the most qualified senator to occupy the office.

They also visited the North West zonal secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna, where they presented a letter supporting Goje’s candidature.

Chairman of the group, Hassan Idris, said the group would not accept any unfair endorsement of candidates from the North East region.

He said a level-playing ground must be given to all the contenders for the Senate presidency, saying none of the contenders should be forced on the Red Chamber come June.

Aside Goje, Ali Ndume and Ahmad Lawan, are eyeing the Senate presidency.

“We owe it a sense of duty to demand and insist that the contenders to the seat of the Senate Presidency must subject themselves to a level-playing democratic process of equal opportunity.

“The North West wing of the Coalition of Northern Youth Organisations is calling on all concerned persons to prevail on Senator Danjuma Goje to declare and run for the Presidency of the 9th Senate,” he said.