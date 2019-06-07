The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended Senator Danjuma Goje’s decision to withdraw from the Ninth Senate presidency contest; in support of the party’s endorsed candidate, Ahmad Lawan.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the party “commended the fatherly role played by President Muhammadu Buhari, in ensuring compliance with party decisions and directives.

“Goje has demonstrated himself as a reliable, committed party leader, good role model and elder statesman. We believe that Goje’s selfless actions typify APC’s progressive ideals and should be emulated by all party members to ensure unity, strength and supremacy of our great party.

“There is no doubt that the majority APC caucus is going into the incoming Ninth National Assembly as a united house.”

On sponsored reports against Femi Gbajabiamila, the party’s candidate for the speakership position, the APC said “the allegations have become a reccurring fabrication.

“We urge Gbajabiamila and his vibrant campaign team to remain focused on their extensive countywide consultation and engagements which has been well-received and endorsed across party lines,” Issa-Onilu said.