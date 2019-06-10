Chinelo Obogo

As the National Assembly gears up to elect new leaders, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has said it would not support Ahmed Lawan for the Senate presidency.

In a statement from AYCF president Yerima Shettima, the forum alleged the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, and Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State, both support Lawan because of their 2023 presidential ambitions.

The group called for a level-playing field among candidates for political office, stressing the independence of the legislative arm of government.

“We advise the Tinubus and El-Rufais of this world to shove aside any desperate move for 2023 and allow a level-playing field for all political offices. No one should hide behind any political party to turn Nigerians into mere pawns. That will be undemocratic imposition and totally unacceptable,” the group said.

The group predicted that Senator Danjuma Goje would step down when he was pressured into submission, using his pending case at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“We declared that Goje will be forced to step down from the race in exchange for his freedom from EFCC’s hot chase.

“We are happy to inform all Nigerian progressives that we have been vindicated in all the public declarations we made recently on the contentious seat of the Senate presidency.

“The Kaduna governor is saying that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) has done the needful regarding Goje’s case with the EFCC. And we ask: Which Attorney-General, when all ministers have since resigned? What is the meaning of taking a case that was under investigation by an independent body, to an attorney-general who is not the judge in the court handling the Senator Goje case?

“It is now abundantly clear that only Senator Ali Ndume is capable of preserving the independence of the Senate. We would resist any attempt to impose anyone on the National Assembly and would engage the use of every constitutional means to promote and preserve the integrity and independence of the Senate, by ensuring that its leadership represents the dreams and aspirations of all Nigerians,” the group said.