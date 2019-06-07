Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Fred Itua, Abuja

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations in the Eighth Senate, Danjuma Goje, from Gombe State, has formally endorsed the Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, from Yobe State, as the next senate president.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State disclosed this to the State House Press Corps, shortly after they met with President Muhammadu Buhari, behind closed doors, yesterday.

Goje told newsmen that, in dropping his ambition, he is simply respecting the wishes of the president and the party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

El-Rufai was in company with senators Lawan, Goje, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, and senator-elect for Kaduna, Uba Sani, when he briefed newsmen on the endorsement; ahead of the Tuesday, June 11 election.

El-Rufai said: “I am very pleased to announce that distinguished senator Goje has agreed to fully endorse and support the choice of the party and that of Mr. President, within the senate, that is senator Ahmad Lawan.

“We are very grateful to senator Goje for his sacrifice and patience.”

Goje, on his part, said: “I want to say that, as an elder statesman in the senate for a long time.

“ At my age, I should be able to appreciate leadership coming from our elders. So, in spite of all these calls, in spite of all the support I have among my colleagues in the senate, I have decided to, in deference to the loyalty I have for president Muhammadu Buhari and, in deference to the loyalty I have for my party, the APC, in the interest of our party and the development of this country, in order to assist Mr. President to deliver his promises, I have decided to respect his wish by not declaring to contest this senate presidency.

“Instead, I am supporting the party’s position, thereby, endorsing the candidature of senator Ahmad Lawan.”

Asked if Nigerians will not see the position of the party as an imposition as the National Assembly is seen as an independent arm of government, Goje replied: “I don’t think it is an imposition. I am not compelled to step down, I just told you that, at my age, I have the capacity to think well and respect my elders and respect my party. And, in party politics…I am independent. To say that I have been threatened to support somebody, no! I am supporting him based on my own conviction that I am doing the right thing for our country, for our president.”

Lawan said Goje’s endorsement will bring about unity in the senate and help the ninth senate settle down quickly for business.

“I want to thank Senator Goje, he is very experienced politician like he has said. He has been in this business much longer and than most of us really. And I respect him even when there was so much clamour for him to run for the position of the president of the senate, he never came out to publicly to declare. Even though he had enormous respect and following, but the position he has willingly taken to respect the wishes of the party and president, is the best position any politician could take. And there is nothing better than to have a family that is very united, very solid and very focused.

Regardless, former senate leader, insisted it is now a two-horse race for the senate presidency on Tuesday.

The Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (SMAN) Senate Presidency Campaign Office said the development has narrowed down the race by presenting senators-elect with a choice of one who would serve the nation’s best interest.

In a statement personally signed by him, Ndume, in Abuja, yesterday, affirmed he is still in the race, and added that the final decision on who becomes the senate president rests squarely with senators-elect.

“Let me assure you that l remain in the race and l’m very optimistic. l have said my prayers. I have implicit faith in God. He is the giver of power. So, there is no cause for alarm.

“A school anthem says, once to every man and nation, comes a moment to decide…On Tuesday, my colleagues will decide. And, we believe Allah is on our side,” he added.

Earlier, at the senate valedictory session, Ndume predicted a turbulent Ninth National Assembly; if the independence of the legislature is not protected.

Ndume urged his colleagues to see the legislature as the symbol of democracy and must be protected.

“We had loads of disagreements. I respect your resilience and your ability to stand for what you believe in. This institution is very important. Let us protect the sanctity and safety. This is the Nigerian Senate.”