Fred Itua, Abuja

The candidature of Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje for the Senate presidency has received a boost, with his endorsement by a North Central advocacy group.

So far, pressure groups across the 19 northern states have endorsed Goje for the plum seat ahead of the inauguration of the Ninth Assembly.

Goje, a former governor of Gombe State and chairman of the Appropriations Committee, is one of the three contenders for the position. The two others are Ahmad Lawan and Ali Ndume.

The advocacy group, yesterday called on Goje to run for the Senate president of the Ninth Assembly. Other groups have asked the former governor to declare for the post.

The group after its meeting in Makurdi, Benue State, concluded that Goje with the wealth of experience he has, will be able to perform wonders as the number three citizen of the country.

“As a former governor of Gombe State, a three time senator, a former minister and presently chairman senate committee on appropriations is eminently qualify to man the office of Senate President,” Inalegwu Ejembi, the convener and leader of the group said.

The meeting was in solidarity with other youth groups across the country that have thrown their weights behind the candidature of Goje.