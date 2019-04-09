Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, opened up on his ambition to lead the Ninth Senate when he visited Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, in Aso Rock, yesterday.

Ndume told newsmen, who had asked him about his intention to contest for the senate presidency when senate is inaugurated in June, that he is still consulting and that was what brought him to the Presidential Villa, to meet with the vice president.

He, however, denied being in alliance with the People’s Democratic Party. Ndume described himself as the number one enemy of the opposition; after he met with Osinbajo, behind closed doors

The meeting with the vice president, in his office, started at 3.20pm and ended at 4:15pm.

Ndume, who is one of the frontline aspirants for the senate presidency, reiterated his visit was part of the consultation on the number three seat in the land and refused to disclose the outcome of the meeting.

Asked if he was stepping down for the senate leader, Ahmad Lawan, Ndume asked rhetorically; “me?” and hurried out of the Villa.

Ndume had declared intention to run for the senate presidency; despite Lawan’s endorsement for the same position by the All Progressives Congress.

Senator Abu Ibrahim had advised the APC to expel Ndume and Appropriations Committee Chairman, senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje from the party if they go against the decision of the party on the election of the senate president.