Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations in the Eight Senate, Danjuma Goje from Gombe State has endorsed the Senate leader Ahmed Lawan from Yobe State for the Senate Presidency.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State disclosed to State House Press Corps shortly after both of them met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Goje said he is respecting the wish of the President and the party.

El-Rufai was in company of senators Lawan, Goje and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, while briefing on the endorsement.