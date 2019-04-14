Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has granted Ahmed Lawan permission to consult with the members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senators over the election of the Senate president and other principal officers of the 9th Assembly.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the ruling party equally revealed that it would soon release the much anticipated zoning arrangement for the leadership of the House of Representatives.

Admitting that the national leadership of the party is constrained to endorse the consultation between its anointed candidate for the position of the Senate president, Lawan, the party however warned that he should not compromise the progressive ideology of the ruling party.

Titled “Reaction to prevailing questions,” the APC statement read: “We are inundated with reports of our members in the National Assembly holding consultations with members of the opposition over the election of leaders into the 9th National Assembly. Let me state that our party has no objection to such consultations.

“It is a normal democratic practice world over to stretch hands across the divides. And contrary to some media reports, the actions of our members do not contradict the party’s position. APC has comfortable majority in both chamber, therefore, we have the numbers to produce the leadership.

“But democracy recognises the importance of the opposition, especially when you do not have two-third which would be required at some very critical situations.

“For us as a ruling party, we understand that a stable and peaceful National Assembly would enhance our capacity to deliver more for the people of Nigeria.

“So, the party is not averse to negotiation by Senator Ahmed Lawan and our other Senators-elect working to fulfil the position taken by our party. It is important to note that one of the key considerations for adopting him as the party’s candidate for the Senate Presidency is his ability to carry everyone along.

“On top of that, the party has confidence in him not to compromise the progressive ideology of APC. So clearly, Senator Ahmed Lawan is capable of conducting his negotiations within the prism of APC’s objectives,” the statement read.

On zoning and leadership of House of Representatives, the ruling party in the statement said: “Our party will soon release the zoning arrangements for the principal positions of the incoming 9th National Assembly. The party will also make its position clear in the coming days on the principal positions in the House of Representatives.”