Former Senate leader and contestant for the position of the Ninth senate president, Ali Mohammed Ndume, has accused his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), of engaging in illegality by declaring a candidate for the seat as favourite.

Ndume also said the APC’s action is in breach of 1999 Constitution as well as that of the APC.

The lawmaker said what was needed for the party was to treat all members equally and provide an atmosphere for free contest among qualified lawmakers, as provided by its constitution.

Ndume, who represents Borno South senatorial district, is in a close contest with Majority Leader, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the favoured APC candidate.

“I am confident of winning. Anytime I do the numbers I see it and I am confident that we will get there. My colleagues are in my support. What the party, or the party chairman wants to do is wrong. It is only patriotic for me to say this is wrong, and it should change.

“I am only hoping that the national chairman will rescind on his decision to impose a candidate, to anoint a candidate or even to recommend a particular candidate because it contravenes the party constitution, it also contravenes the national constitution, and it also runs against natural justice,” the third-term senator told PREMIUM TIMES.

Ndume said recommending or insisting on any person against another is discriminatory and therefore in breach of principles of equality and freedom of participation.

He said if free and fair contest were to be allowed, he is convinced that he has the backing of his colleagues to emerge senate president.

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshimhole, announced Lawan as the party’s choice at a meeting with the president, few weeks ago.