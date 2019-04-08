Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, has denied being in alliance with the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), describing himself as the number one enemy of the opposition.

Ndume, who met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was responding to the question on whether he was indeed the beautiful bride of the opposition.

The meeting with the Vice President in his office started 3.20pm and ended at about 4:15pm.

Ndume, who is one of the frontline aspirants to the Senate President seat, said his visit was part of the consultation for the number three position in the land. He declined to disclose the outcome of the meeting.

When asked if he was stepping down for the anointed candidate of the Senate President job, he fired back rhetorically “Me?” and hurried out of the Villa.

Ndume had declared his intention to run for the Senate Presidency despite the endorsement of the current Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, for position by the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The APC has been advised by Senator Abu Ibrahim, to expel senators Mohammed Ali Ndume and Mohammed Danjuma Goje, from the party if they went against the decision of the party on the election of Senate president.