Fred Itua, Abuja

Senator Danjuma Goje’s ambition for the Senate Presidency in the ninth National Assembly has received a boost with the endorsement by the North East Consultative Forum (NESF) and five other groups in the geopolitical zone.

Rising from an emergency meeting held at the Zaranda Hotel, Bauchi, on Wednesday, the groups, including North East Elders Mobilisation Forum, APC national youth caucus, Borno Discussion Circle, Gombe Political Associations and North East Youth Awareness for good governance, urged Goje to immediately declare for the position.

The groups, after a thorough assessment of the three contenders for the Senate Presidency from North East, endorsed Goje, a former governor of Gombe State.

The meeting was attended by delegations from the six states of the North East.

The groups have written to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on their endorsement of Goje.

In the letter, dated 17th April, titled: “North East stakeholders endorse Goje,” the conveners, Barrister Mustapha Saidu and Alhaji Bello Ambo, commended APC for zoning the Senate Presidency to the North East.

They said the zoning of the position to the geopolitical zone was a confirmation of the party’s commitment to reward hard work, following the zone’s contribution to the party’s victory in the just concluded general elections.

“Following very wide consultations among stakeholders, party members and North East Consultative Forum and after careful assessment of his contribution to the party and Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration, we hereby present to you, Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje as the choice of the people of the North East for the Senate President of the 9th Assembly,” they addressed Oshiomhole.

Describing Goje as the candidate of the North East, they asked Oshiomhole to immediately review his position on Senator Ahmad Lawan who he’ had earlier recommended for the position.

“Senator Goje is eminently respected among members of the National Assembly and the country for his immense contribution to the success of the APC in 2015 and 2019 general elections. The landslide victory of the APC in Gombe state in the just concluded general elections is a sure testimony of is gallantry loyalty and commitment to APC.

“It will serve the best interest of the party if Your Excellency and the party review your stance on the choice of Sen Ahmad Lawan and allow for a level playing field for all aspiring candidates from the North East zone to showcase themselves to their colleagues.

“We therefore urge Sen Danjuma Goje to come forward and declare his interest to vie for the position of the President of the Senate in the ninth Assembly,” the groups said.