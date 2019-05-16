Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

Contender for the senate presidency, Ahmad Lawan, has said his ambition to lead the Ninth Senate is not a do-or-die affair.

Senator Lawan, who is also the Majority Leader in the Red Chamber, also declared that he will not discriminate against any colleague and specifically stated that lawmakers from opposition parties would be given good space under his leadership.

He also disclosed that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has given him approval to work with the opposition, a departure from the party’s earlier stand that the next leadership would not share positions with opposition lawmakers.

Lawan stated these during a session with newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, where he reiterated that he is a believer in God’s will prevailing in any human project .

He cited the example of 2015 where he failed to clinch the number three position but moved on with other assignments given to him in the senate.

“God Almighty Who created us has designed what would be from birth, to the time we will die. We want to ensure that those of us in the APC work with those in the opposition. We believe that we must work together to make Nigeria better. We intend to engage in the National Assembly, particularly in the senate, with our PDP senators; when the time is ripe and we are sworn in, to work for the betterment of Nigeria.

“We are going round to meet all senators-elect across all the political parties. Our mission is to have a senate and National Assembly that works for Nigerians.”

Asked pointedly if he would not be mere rubber stamp to the Executive arm of government, as they are supporting his bid, the senate leader replied: “I believe that we have to work together with the executive arm of government.

“The relationship must be based squarely on cooperation, collaboration, partnership and synergy so that Nigerians can get the benefits of their votes.

“Nigerians decided, consciously, to vote for a National Assembly and a Presidency that is APC and our task is to ensure that those issues bothering them are addressed.

“It doesn’t really matter to Nigerians who is there, provided their problems are solved, in whatever way possible. What they require is to see that they are able to stay wherever they want, conduct their legitimate businesses and live a life of peace, transparency and integrity.

“I believe that the federal government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, has very noble and laudable programmes and, for us in the National Assembly, and, in the Ninth Senate, we are going to support those kind of laudable and programmes and projects for the benefit of Nigerians. Where we differ and we would differ, because by design, the constitutional provisions have defined and carved out our roles as the legislature and executive arms of the government and therefore perspective a may differ from time to time.

“We will continue to do those things that the constitution provides for us to do-that is to ensure that we monitor the activities of the executive arm of government. The constitution has designed how we will operate. Disagreements will come; in every family, disagreements occur. We try to resolve our differences as quickly as possible.

“l am a team player. Where we will differ, we will differ, the constitution has designed it in such way We will not allow executive recklessness.

“We will support the executive.”