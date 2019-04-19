Fred Itua, Abuja

Former Senate Leader and aspirant for the office of Senate President in the ninth National Assembly, Ali Ndume, has dismissed insinuations that he turned down Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s entreaties to drop his senate presidency ambition, saying nothing could be farther than the truth.

Ndume said his recent visit to Prof. Osinbajo centred on his routine briefing to the vice president on the humanitarian issues in the North East, specifically, the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) issues and situation report on the orphanage, which according to him, is dear to the vice president.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Abuja, Ndume faulted reports that he rebuffed entreaties by the vice president to step down for the senate majority leader, Ahmad Lawan.

“It was a misinformation. The truth is, it is usual for me to meet with the vice president to discuss issues of common interest, especially the humanitarian crisis in the North East, of which the vice president has shown exceptional interest in helping out.

“I normally go there to brief him on developments in the region, especially the performance of the orphanage scheme, which he initiated in Borno that is accommodating over 1,200 orphans – their education and welfare.

“And then, we also discussed general issues that affect the country as well as the way forward on the humanitarian crisis especially the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and not just in Borno State but also IDPs situations all over the country.”

Ndume said he has a soft spot for the vice president and that apart from his closeness to the number two citizen, he also has a personal relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari and holds both in highest esteem.

The insinuation that he was working against the presidency’s interest, he said, was incorrect.

“I think it is a spin from a well-known quarters,” he said.

“Personally, l’m a committed Buharist. Whether I become the senate president or not, I will continue to stand by him, defend his policies because I see him as a mentor. And I believe that Mr. President has nothing against my aspiration for the office of the senate president because I sought his permission long before the general election and he gave me his go-ahead. I have not heard anything otherwise from him.

“I believe he will not go against my aspiration, because as he said he belongs to everybody and belongs to nobody. And he sticks to that. I am sure that the least he can do is to allow the constitution, which he strongly believes in, and the rule of law to prevail in the emergence of the senate leadership.

“So, I want to use this opportunity to clear the air as to those that are trying to cause disaffection.”

Ndume assured the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership of his commitment to party ideals and doing what is right, in line with party constitution and the constitution of Nigeria.

“What I am doing now is to strengthen democracy, to in fact, improve on or deepen democracy and to stand by what APC believes in. Mr. President stood for election. It was open. He contested against three people. And even when it was zoned outside our zone, Mr. President allowed a level playing ground. Okorocha contested.

“During his second term, he subjected himself to the process of democracy that led to his emergence. During our gubernatorial elections he came clearly to say people should be allowed to elect persons of their choice even in his own case. So, I will be surprised if anything otherwise comes from him,” the former majority leader added.

Meanwhile, Senator Danjuma Goje’s ambition to lead the senate has received a boost with the endorsement by the North East Consultative Forum (NESF) and five other groups in the geopolitical zone.

The groups, including North East Elders Mobilisation Forum, APC National Youth Caucus, Borno Discussion Circle, Gombe Political Associations and North East Youth Awareness for good governance, rose from an emergency meeting in Bauchi on Wednesday, and called on Goje to immediately declare for the race.

The groups said after a thorough assessment of the three contenders for the plum job from North East, thry endorsed Goje, a former governor of Gombe State.

The meeting had attendants from the six states that make up the North East geopolitical zone.

To this effect, the group has written the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on their endorsement of Goje.

In the letter dated 17th April, titled: “North East stakeholders endorse Goje,” the conveners, Mustapha Saidu and Bello Ambo, commended APC for zoning the senate presidency to the North East.

They said the zoning was a confirmation of the party’s commitment to reward hard work, following the zone’s contribution to the party’s victory in the just concluded general elections.

The described Goje as the candidate of the North East, and asked Oshiomhole to immediately review his position on Lawan who the party has annointed for the position.

“Senator Goje is eminently respected among members of the National Assembly and the country for his immense contribution to the success of the APC in 2015 and 2019 general elections. The landslide victory of the APC in Gombe State in the just concluded general elections is a sure testimony of is gallantry loyalty and commitment to APC.

“It will serve the best interest of the party if Your Excellency and the party review your stance on the choice of Sen Ahmad Lawan and allow for a level playing field for all aspiring candidates from the North East zone to showcase themselves to their colleagues,” the groups said.