Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Election Petition Tribunal has thrown out the petition filed by Agbonanyima Johnson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and aid to the senate president, Femi Gbajabiamila against the election of Hon. Jude Ise-Idehen of the Peoples Democratic Party, as winner of Ikpoba-Okha/Egor federal constituency election.

Disatisfied with the result, Agbonanyima had approached the tribunal challenging the declaration of Hon Ise-Idehen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), by the Independent National Election as winner of the election.