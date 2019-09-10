Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin
The Edo State Election Petition Tribunal has thrown out the petition filed by Agbonanyima Johnson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and aid to the senate president, Femi Gbajabiamila against the election of Hon. Jude Ise-Idehen of the Peoples Democratic Party, as winner of Ikpoba-Okha/Egor federal constituency election.
Disatisfied with the result, Agbonanyima had approached the tribunal challenging the declaration of Hon Ise-Idehen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), by the Independent National Election as winner of the election.
He prayed the tribunal to declare the elections of Ise-idehen as invalid for non-compliance with the electoral Act 2010 as amended, corrupt practices, not duly elected by majority of lawful votes among others.
He also prayed the tribunal to declare him winner of the election having scored the majority of lawful votes, or alternatively cancel the results in the disputed units and wards and order for a fresh election.
Delivering judgement, the tribunal chairman, Justice L. O Ogundana said the petitioner was not able to prove the allegation of currupt practice and noncompliance beyond reasonable doubt and dismissed the petition for lack of merit.
Responding, Hon.Ise- idehen commended the tribunal for ensuring that justice prevails in the petition.
He said there was never a time he entertained the fear that he was going to lose the case because he was the man of the people and that they voted for him massively.
He commended the people of his constituency for believing in him and voting for him overwhelmingly while assuring them of quality representation.
” This victory will spur me to do more for my people who stood by me during the trial. From the beginning, I was sure of victory,” he said.
Leave a Reply