Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, has described resurrection of Argungu fishing festival as success story of the Nigerian Armed Forces in the fight against insurgency and a testimony that God really blessed the country.

Senate President stated this on Saturday during the grand finale of Argungu fishing festival at the Mata Fada River, Argungu, Kebbi State.

Lawan, who was the Guest of honour, said the National Assembly would continue to work hard and support the Nigerian Armed Forces to secure the nation and create enabling environment for all citizens.

«This function, this celebration and festival tell us about Nigeria today. And when I look at the fish, what comes to my mind is that we are blessed by God. What we need is to harness the natural resources we are endowed with”, he said.

Lawal also called on the people to give their support to the government to resolve out-of-school children, just as they supported the resurrection of Argungu fishing festival, stressing that the Senate had resolved to ensure that two million out-of- school children are enrolled in schools annually.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in his remarks noted that the festival provided equal opportunity for fishermen across Nigeria including nearby countries to compete in an equitable environment, which he said, depicted how people could be united for common purpose without discrimination.

Earlier, the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammad Mera commended President Muhammadu Buhari, Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and other invited guests for supporting his Emirate for the success of the event.

During the competition, which involved over 50,000 fishermen, one Abubakar Iyau from Augie Local Government of Kebbi state caught the biggest fish which weighed 78 kg, while Bala Yahyah from Augie and Sank Silami from Sokoto State caught fish weighing 75 kg and 70 kg respectively. They went home with new cars, cash, hajj seats and other gifts.