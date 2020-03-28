President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who turns 68 today, Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Lawan described Tinubu, a former Senator and a two-term governor of Lagos State, as an inspirational political leader and champion of national unity and development.

A statement signed by his Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi reads in part: «All through his political life, Asiwaju Tinubu has doggedly groomed leaders, set development templates and built bridges for national integration and cohesion, all of which he sees as necessary tools for robust development and great nationhood.

“Asiwaju Tinubu’s concept of leadership enables him to motivate associates and inspire in them confidence and loyalty. His imprints are indelible on politics and governance at the sub-national and national levels in Nigeria.”

The Senate President prayed that the Almighty Allah to grant him many more years of service to humanity and his beloved Nigeria.