From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan and Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, have been turbaned as the Ganuwar Kabi and Kibiyar Kabi, respectively, by the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaiala Muhammed Mera.

Also turbaned is the Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO), Engr. Garba Haruna Argungu as the Garkuwan Kabi. The investiture of the new traditional titleholders came as part of the activities organized to mark the 25th anniversary of the Emir of Argungu on the throne.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

The Senate President, who spoke on behalf of the new titleholders, at the event, noted that the honour bestowed on them would serve as a great motivator to serve Nigeria more than ever before. According to him, they see their turbaning as something of a trust reposed in them and will do their best to protect and maintain the great traditional values of Argungu Kingdom. In his remarks, the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammed Mera, commended the relative peaceful environment being enjoyed in Kebbi State that made it possible to organise the ceremony. He noted that the reason his emirate council bestowed the traditional titles on the new holders was because of their hard work and contributions to their various communities and the nation at large. He welcomed the new title recipients into the Argungu Emirate Council and urged them to made good contributions towards the development of the emirate. The Emir who commended all the invitees for attending the ceremony, wished them safe journey to their various destinations.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .