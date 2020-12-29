Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan has lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for promoting national unity and integration across party divide.

Speaking during the 10th anniversary of the death of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s father, Chief Johnson Uzor Nsiegbe Kalu, at Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, Lawan expressed delight that Ugwuanyi was patriotic enough to attend the event in solidarity with the family of the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Kalu, in spite of their different political persuasions.

Lawan,who stressed national unity said that “Nigeria needs all parts of the country to make things work.”

“This occasion that has brought all of us here regardless of our political or religious persuasion was a symbol that there is unity among us. The Governor of Enugu State, our brother, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has been here since. This is in solidarity with this family and this is what unity can achieve for us,” he said.

The occasion, which was also attended by governors of Ebonyi and Imo states, David Umahi and Hope Uzodinma, respectively among other political bigwigs, climaxed with the conferment of the chieftaincy title of Nwannedinamba 1 (our number one brother in Diaspora) and member Ezumezu Circle of Igbere Ebiri by the Igbere Clan Council of Ndi Eze on the Senate President.

“Today and indeed even tomorrow and forever, we can achieve better. We can achieve more when we are united. Nigeria is designed by the grace of God to be a nation of many people of different orientation, different sentiments, but we must be a people with common purpose and common destiny and this is what we are trying to achieve.”