The Unity Advocacy Group (UAG) has hailed the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and other senators, for visiting soldiers wounded as a result of the fight against Boko Haram insurgents in the North East.

UAG’s Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, in a statement, yesterday, explained that the recent visit by the Senate President and some senators to wounded soldiers in 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital (44NARH), Kaduna was a confirmation of the immense sacrifice of the security agencies for the sake of the country.

Meanwhile, the Acting Chief Medical Director (CMD), Colonel Stephen Onuchukwu, told the senators that the facility had successfully treated more than 7,000 wounded personnel.

Colonel Stephen explained that the wounded officers and soldiers were those brought to the hospital since the counter insurgency operations began years back.

During the visit,Lawan said, “As a country, we are supposed to provide more resources to cater for the needs of such wounded in action officers and men. I want to commend the Nigerian Armed Forces for putting so much effort to tackle all the security threats across the country. We appreciate them for remaining loyal to the commander-in-chief and the constitution.

“They deserve all support from the government and all citizens of the country. To do otherwise is being unfair to the arms forces. Therefore we have to give them what they require though we may not be able to give them all they want.”

Aigbedion urged Nigerians to continue to support the AFN in their determination to restore peace in the country.

“The recent visit confirms UAG’s earlier plea for Nigerians to continue to support our military personnel. They have continued to make immense sacrifice for our country.

“The maimed and incapacitated personnel have families and other dependents. We must stand with our courageous military personnel at this time in the history of our country.”