President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with the family of former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Richard Akinjide, who died on Tuesday.

Lawan, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja, said that Akinjide lived a fulfilled life.

He also condoled with the government and people of Oyo State over the loss.

According him, the late legal icon carved a niche for himself as a walking encyclopedia of the law profession, having made his mark on the sand of time before his exit.

The senate president said that the erudite lawyer made great contributions to the legal profession and in the political and constitutional development of Nigeria.

He acknowledged Akinjide’s contributions as Minister of Education under late Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa, in the First Republic and Minister of Justice under late President Shehu Shagari in the Second Republic.

Lawan said the late Akinjide was also a leading light of the Constitution Drafting Committee of 1975-1977.

“Nigeria will miss Akinjide’s sharp legal mind, broad knowledge and wisdom gathered over several decades of discipline and hard work,” he said.

The senate president prayed to God to grant Akinjide’s family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the loss.(NAN)