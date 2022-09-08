From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Major actors and stakeholders in Nigeria’s security sector, political office, public service, traditional institution and civil society organisations are to brainstorm this Friday on corruption and insecurity at the Policy Dialogue of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and its training and research arm, the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN).

This was disclosed in a statement issued by ICPC Spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua on Thursday.

She said the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, is expected to chair and declare open the policy dialogue while the National Security Adviser, Major General Mohammed Babagana Monguno (Rtd) will give the keynote address on corruption and insecurity in the country.

Top officers of the Nigerian Military, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Custom Service and Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency are expected to make presentations at the assembly.

Some key stakeholders have also been invited to give goodwill messages. Notable among these stakeholders are the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), and representatives of traditional institutions.

A professor of criminology and member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Etannibe Alemika will serve as the moderator of a panel of discussants which include: a Professor of International Relations, Prof. Amadu Sesay; Director General of Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness (CCLCA), Dr. Nwambu Gabriel, and Prof. Isaac Olawale Albert of the University of Ibadan.

The Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, stated that the outcomes of the Commission’s policy dialogues are to assist the Commission to produce policy briefs with actionable recommendations for stakeholders in all arms of government.

“The policy dialogue and concomitant policy brief are designed to be part of the Commission’s key performance indicators in implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NAS), 2017 – 2021 of the Federal Government, as well as the Policies, Programmes and Projects Audit Committee (PPPAC) Roadmap (2019 – 2023) adopted by the government at the commencement of its second term in 2019.

“The policy dialogues are generally meant to deliberate on issues that focus on more systemic challenges and require institutional improvement with practicable solutions directly relevant to the needs of the country,” Prof. Owasanoye explained.”