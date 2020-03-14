Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawal; Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II; Chairman of Northern Governor’s Forum, Simon Lalong and, Governor of Niger State, Bello Lolo were among the important dignitaries that attended the Argungu Fishing Festival grand final.

Our reporter gathered that about 50,000 fishermen across Nigeria and neighbouring countries participated in the fishing competition which started over 70 years ago.

The fishermen have arrived in their thousands! After 11 years, the Grand Finale of the Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival is live! #ArgunguFishingFestival2020 pic.twitter.com/tZfTSgZr0I — Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) March 14, 2020

Also in attendance were the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwa; Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Illiyasu Bashar; Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar; the Director General of Automobile Council of Nigeria, Mr. Aliu Jelani and Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who is the host.

Others included Minister of Information and Cultures, Alhaji Lai Muhammad; Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi and Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammad Mera among others.

