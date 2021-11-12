From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has urged Nigerians to patronise locally made goods to conserve foreign exchange and boost the economy.

“We must Nigerianise in what we wear to give room for locally made goods to thrive. Nigeria must not continue to import everything under the sun if it must survive as a nation, and of course, there is no more foreign exchange for such frivolous importation.”

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

He made the call in Aba, Abia State when he commissioned the Enyimba Automated Shoe Company (ENASCO).

Lawan commended the administration of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for the project.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“The project is one that was done with mastery of vision because the future belongs to the youths. To ensure the development and sustainability of any country, the youths must be given a place to operate and ENASCO which is going to be a centre for automated shoes not only for Nigeria, but Africa as a whole, is one of such places.”

He said he had no doubt that the company would provide opportunity for youths from the state and outside to earn a decent living.

Lawan who said he was aware that the resources of states were lean, noted that any governor that established such a project must be prudent in the management of resources.

“Federal Government agencies should patronise products from the company to create room for expansion,” he said.

Governor Ikpeazu said the shoe factory was built to bring the automated machines found abroad to Aba to produce fine shoes that could be found anywhere in the world, and also create job opportunities for the teaming youths.

He said his government would continue to better the lives of Abians and called for their continued support.

Lawan was later conferred with a chieftain title of Onyentuwasi Obi, the reliable one by Eze Isaac Ikonne.

He was accompanied to Abia by Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .