From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has urged Nigerians to patronize locally made goods to conserve foreign exchange and boost the country’s economy.

Lawan, who made the call in Aba, Abia state while commissioning the Enyimba Automated Shoe Company (ENASCO), said: “We must Nigerianize in what we wear to give room for locally made goods to thrive”.

The Senate President was of the view that Nigeria must not do everything as a country since according to him, there was no more foreign exchange for such free for all importation.

“Nigeria must not continue to import everything under the sun if it must survive as a nation and of course, there is no more foreign exchange for such frivolous importation.”

