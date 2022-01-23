The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, who is also the Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday paid condolence visits to Katsina and Sokoto states.

Their first port of call was the home of the Katsina business mogul and Chairman of Max Air Limited, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal, whose mother, Hajiya Murja Mangal died on Friday.

They were at Mangal’s house, where former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and his entourage were already seated while the Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari later joined them as they all offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the departed.

Thereafter, Lawan and Buni and their entourage stopped briefly to congratulate former Senator Abba Ali who was turbanned as Turakin Katsina.

From Katsina, Lawan and Buni proceeded to Sokoto to commiserate with the Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who lost his elder brother, Muhammadu Bello on Tuesday.

Speaking at Tambuwal’s residence in Sokoto, the Senate President condoled his family, the government and people of Sokoto State and prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

While condoling Tambuwal, Lawan said: “I want to take this opportunity to condole you on behalf of members of the National Assembly. Your Excellency, you are one of us. The two chambers have asked me to convey their message of condolence to you.

“Before now, the Senate Leader and the Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Ibrahim Dan Baba, were here two days ago to condole you on our behalf. But we have every reason to take every possible opportunity to come here personally to commiserate with you.”

Responding, Tambuwal recalled how long they had been in friendship and thanked them for the visit.