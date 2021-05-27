From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Institute of Management Consultants – Nigeria, has inducted the Special Assistant (Press) to the Senate President, Ezrel Tabiowo, as a Fellow of the Institute.

Tabiowo’s induction was sequel to his election as a Fellow by the Board and Governing Council “in recognition of his outstanding academic and professional standing, and demonstrated commitment to creating, maintaining, extending and promoting the highest world standards of management consulting practice, ethics, competence and client service.”

Members on the Governing Council include: Prof. Gabriel U. Moti, President; Dr. Ephraim Iroakazi, First Vice President; and Dr. Umar Farouk Galadima, Second Vice President.

Others are: Prof. P. A. Agashua, Prof. J.A.T Ojo, Dr. John Udofia; Dr. Austin Nweze; Dr. Edna Mogekwu; Dr. N. O. Jombo-Ofo; Dr. Raymond Ihenacho; Dr. (Mrs) Chikuigwe; Mrs. Remi Oyewole-Makele; Dr. Adolphe Amadi; Princess Adesola Elegbede; Dr. (Gen.) India Garba; Dr. Haruna Simmons; Dr. Eliakim Ezendu; Dr. S.N. Ugbor; Dr. Stephen Ishiola; Dr. Princess Masevh; Dr. (Col.) Abdulwahab Lawal (rtd); and Prof. M. U. Ofili.

In addition to the fellowship, Tabiowo attained the CMC status (Certified Management Consultant), which is granted by the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI).

According to the Director-General of the Institute of Management Consultants – Nigeria, Prof. David Iornem, the CMC status is the highest qualification any management consultant can aspire to attain.

It is globally accepted and reciprocally recognized in 50 countries including the United States of America, United Kingdom, Russia, China, Canada, Australia, Japan, Germany, Korea, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa, amongst others.

The Institute of Management Consultants (IMC) in Nigeria is the formal, federal-government-authorized standardisation and regulation body for the consulting industry in Nigeria.

Founded in 1983 in Kaduna, the body is constitutionally empowered to promote the highest standards in consulting.