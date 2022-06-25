From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A political support group, OUK Movement has lauded the Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu on his award by the Senate Press Corps as the Best Senator on Constituency Projects.

Kalu was on Thursday honoured as the “Overall Best Senator in constituency projects and human relations“ by the Senate Press Corps at her 2022 annual Senate Press Corps Award held in Abuja.

The award was the second in a row after Kalu had won the 2021 edition of the constituency development category award, organised by the apex media body of the National Assembly.

OUK Movement, a political support group of Chief Whip of the Senate, in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Sam Ogbonna congratulated Kalu on the award.

The group said the award was well deserved because of the antecedents of the former governor of Abia State in projects attraction and execution within his short stay in the Senate.

The group eulogised organisers of the award ceremony for their decision to honour Kalu over his massive constituency projects interventions.

“Apart from the numerous projects attracted by you in Abia North District, recently, a hostel you built in Umuahia and a water project you attracted and executed in Isiala Ngwa, all in Abia Central, went viral. You have also constructed road in Ngwaland, outside your constituency. It now remains Abia South, which would be part of your second term agenda.

“This is a feat no Senator presently or in the past has ever achieved. It is only those who have just come across you that do not know that your human relationship is equal to none.

“It is on record that you remain the best governor Abia State has ever had. Now as a Senator, you have replicated same. Leadership attribute is inherent in you. We your foot soldiers urge you to keep it up”, the statement read.