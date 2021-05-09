The Senate Press Corps (SPC) has nominated the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, for the Ambassador of the Senate Award, in recognition of his role in facilitating industrial harmony in Nigeria.

The SPC leadership conveyed the nomination to the minister in a letter signed by the chairman, Award Committee, Azimazi Momoh Jimoh, and secretary, Taiye Odewale. The award ceremony comes up on Monday, June 7, 2021 in Abuja.

The nomination letter reads in part: “As media professionals covering and monitoring the activities of the Senate, the serving senators and those who have moved to the executive arm of government, either as executive governors of their states or ministers in the federal cabinet, we wish to inform you that having assessed your performance as Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment within the last five and half years, that you are a worthy ambassador of the Senate.

“As a reward for your performance, the entire members of the Senate Press Corps (SPC), resolved to confer on you “Ambassador of the Senate Award” (ASA), in clear recognition of a series of trouble-shooting efforts cum interventions made for the facilitation of industrial harmony across the various segments of employees of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

In an acceptance letter to the Senate Press Corps, the minister said the nomination had not only filled him with joy and strong sense of pride, but had reassured him that all his contributions in the past five and half years as Minister of Labour and Employment, had not gone unnoticed and unappreciated.

“This uncommon acknowledgement of my role as Nigeria’s Chief Labour Officer, coming from the Fourth Estate of the Realm is indeed a special gift to me.”