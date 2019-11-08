The Senate has mandated its committees on Navy, Marine Transport and Finance to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the activities of Messrs OMLS Limited and other security agencies at the Safe Anchorage Area in the Lagos ports.

This is to determine the legality of their operations and their revenue and report back to the upper chamber in four weeks. This is sequel to a motion sponsored by Sen. George Sekibo (PDP-Rivers east) during Thursday’s plenary on “Illegal security activities by Messrs OMLS Limited at the Safe Anchorage Area of Lagos Ports and the need to investigate their excesses.”

He noted that it was the statutory responsibility of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Nigerian Navy and the Marine Police to ensure security and safety within the Nigeria’s territorial waters.

“Safety and security of the Safe Anchorage Area in the Lagos waters where ships going to Lagos ports anchor prior to berthing at any of the ports in Lagos is also within the statutory function of the above named agencies.”