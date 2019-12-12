Fred Itua, Abuja

One week after agents and operatives of the Department of State (DSS) allegedly invaded a Federal High Court to effect the arrest of political activist Omoyele Sowore, the Nigerian Senate has mandated its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to investigate the matter.

The Committee is expected to report back within one week. The position of the Senate followed a point of order raised by Michael Bamidele Opeyemi.

The Committee, which is headed by the sponsor of the motion, Opeyemi, is expected to examine what led to the invasion and advice the Senate on its next line of action.