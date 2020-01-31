The Senate, yesterday, resolved to probe the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over $396 million expended on Turn-Around Maintenance (TAM) of refineries between 2013 and 2015.

Accordingly, the upper chamber mandated the Committee on Petroleum Downstream, Upstream and Gas to carry out a holistic investigation on the TAM expenditures and current state of the refineries as well as convoke a stakeholder’s conference with the aim of finding ways to revamp them.

The decision to investigate spending on maintenance of refineries by the Corporation was reached after consideration of a motion brought to the floor by Senator Yusuf A. Yusuf (APC, Taraba Central).

The lawmaker noted that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has four refineries: two in Port-Harcourt (PHRC) and one each in Kaduna (KRPC) and Warri (WRPC). According to him, the refineries were established to adequately supply and serve needs for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO), High Pour Fuel Oil (HPFO) and Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) for both local consumption and exports.

“The country through NNPC has in the past 25 years spent Billion of US dollars in Turn-Around Maintenance of the refineries, the latest being over $396 million spent between 2013 and 2015 without meaningful result.”