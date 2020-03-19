The Senate has promised to support FMDQ Group to improve investor confidence in Nigeria’s financial market.

Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, Senate Committee Chairman on Capital Market, gave the assurance on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the FMDQ Group in Lagos.

Amosun, who commended FMDQ for laudable initiatives to deepen capital market, said that the committee would support it to propel growth and improve investor confidence in the Nigerian financial market.

He noted that the legislative arm of the Federal Government was responsible for providing supervision for the Nigerian capital market and proffering strategic direction, where required, for the associated regulators, operators and financial market infrastructure such as FMDQ.

Responding, Mr Bola Onadele, Chief Executive Officer, FMDQ Group, applauded the committee for its efforts at bridging the gap between the legislators and the market.

Onadele said that stakeholder engagement was important to the achievement of the desired economic progress in Nigeria.

He also hailed the commitment of the committee to foster a collaborative capital market in support of the realisation of the 10-year Nigerian Capital Markets Master Plan

Mrs Adaze Uzor-Kalu, FMDQ Group Head of External Relations, highlighted FMDQ’s role in championing the realisation of the “Nigeria that we desire”.

She said that through the Group’s strategic initiatives focused on the growth of various sectors of the economy including housing, transport and power, the capital market was able to effectively support national development whilst boosting the economic impact of small and medium scale enterprises toward promoting prosperity for all.

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure (FMI) group, strategically positioned to provide seamless execution, clearing and settlement of financial market transactions, data and information services, across the debt capital, derivatives and equity markets. (NAN)